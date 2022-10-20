Aaron Rodgers at Packers Practice; Commanders Injury Update on WR Jahan Dotson

ASHBURN, Va. -- When the Washington Commanders lost rookie receiver Jahan Dotson to a hamstring injury against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 4, they lost a large chunk of their playmaking ability.

At the time, Dotson had touchdown catches in three of his four career games and four total.

Without him, Washington only threw for two touchdowns in games against the Tennessee Titans and Chicago Bears.

Getting Dotson back would provide a strong boost to the offense, especially as they turn to backup quarterback Taylor Heinicke.

And he's trending in the right direction as of Wednesday's initial practice report of the week.

UPDATE: On Thursday, Dotson appeared to suffer a setback during practice after running a route in the position group portion of the day.

Meanwhile, while Packers QB Aaron Rodgers (thumb) did not work on Wednesday, he's back at workouts on Thursday.

In their Week 6 loss to the New York Jets, the Green Bay Packers were playing without rookie receiver Christian Watson.

Watson had gotten off to a slow start to his career with seven catches for 52 yards in his first four games combined.

Meanwhile, fellow rookie receiver Romeo Doubs has established himself as a more reliable target, bringing in 26 receptions for 234 yards and two touchdowns so far this season.

The Packers would like to have both of them on the field to try and exploit a Washington defense which has been known to surrender a handful of explosive plays in just about every game this season.

Without Watson, the Packers would continue to be undermanned, and could find themselves on the wrong end of yet another upset outcome in Week 7.

As the Packers prepare to face the Commanders, their first injury report of the week is expected to be released around 4 P.M. ET on Wednesday.

You can follow David Harrison on Twitter @DHarrison82.

Get your Washington Commanders game tickets from SI Tickets HERE!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Commanders? Click Here.

Follow Commander Country on Twitter.