Carson Wentz Trade 'Bulls---': Blame, Credit, Controversy: Commanders EXCLUSIVE Part 3

Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder, represented by team attorney John Brownlee, is working to clarify what Brownlee calls "nonsense'' in regard to the owner's alleged "hands-on'' involvement in the offseason trade for QB Carson Wentz.

In Part 3 of our four-part series based on exclusive visits with Brownlee, the Commanders have provided to CommandersCountry/SI a quote from coach Ron Rivera.

Rivera's quote: “Prior to the start of free agency, I went to Dan and Tanya’s home, and told them Carson Wentz was one of the quarterbacks at the top of our list and as always, the Snyders were supportive of our vision for building this roster. The Snyders continue to support our coaching staff and our players. They love this game and this team.”

Brownlee tells us he provided the same quote to ESPN, the origin of the explosive story alleging that the embattled Snyder has "dug up dirt'' on fellow owners like Jerry Jones of the Dallas Cowboys (see Part 2), all part of what the team claims is the victimization of Snyder via a "smear campaign (see Part 1)'' designed to push the owner into selling the franchise.

Colts owner Jim Irsay has since gone public with the assertion that the NFL should oust Snyder, saying, “We have to act. He needs to be removed.”

A Washington spokesman, representing Snyder, tells us, "There is no reason for the Snyders to consider selling the franchise.

"And they won't.''

We suggested to Brownlee the possibility that while coach Rivera may have served as the point man for the trade pursuit of Wentz, that it would not be uncommon for an NFL owner to "be involved in some collaborative way.''

Brownlee counters by reminding that Rivera was was livid about the suggestion that Snyder is actually the person who hand-picked Wentz, and made his ire clear at a postgame press conference following Washington's recent win at Chicago.

"Coach Rivera’s statement,'' Brownlee tells us, "says it all ...''

"Everybody keeps saying I didn't want anything to do with Carson, well, bullshit,'' Rivera said. "I'm the fucking guy that pulled out the sheets of paper, looked at the analytics, watched the tape when we were at Indianapolis, OK?

"And that's what pisses me off ...''

Brownlee tells us that some "of the many false claims from anonymous sources in the ESPN have already been refuted,'' adding that his office provided ESPN with quotes and evidence regarding what Washington insists is errant reporting and that the network largely ignored those items, including information "the nonsense regarding the (acquisition) of Carson Wentz,'' who has experienced an up-and-down season in for the 2-4 Commanders, including a hand injury that could now sideline him for a month.

In Part 4 of our exclusive conversation with attorney Brownlee, the Commanders fight back about allegations regarding the hiring of team president Jason Wright, alleging "veiled racism'' on the part of Washington critics.

