Commanders Shock The World! Beat Undefeated Eagles on MNF

The NFL world is in shock after the Washington Commanders (5-5) grabbed a massive 32-21 win against the once-undefeated Philadelphia Eagles (8-1) on Monday night at Lincoln Financial Field.

Despite being multiple-score underdogs going into the game, the Commanders muted the noise and took care of business against the Eagles.

After turning the ball over on the first possession of the game and allowing a touchdown, the Commanders played a near-perfect game of football.

Washington responded after going down early with a touchdown drive of its own that ended in an Antonio Gibson 1-yard rushing touchdown. The Eagles responded with a touchdown of their own on the next possession from Dallas Goedert.

Then the Commanders scored 16 unanswered points during the second and third quarters to take a two-score lead into the final frame. During that time, the Eagles' offense held the ball three times ... two of those drives ended in three-and-outs, but the other resulted in an interception from Darrick Forrest, the first of three turnovers forced by the Washington defense.

In the fourth quarter, the Eagles ended their scoring drought early with an 11-yard touchdown from DeVonta Smith. The Eagles nearly stole all of the Commanders' momentum after an interception from Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, but Washington regained it right back on the next drive.

A controversial fumble forced by defensive tackle John Ridgeway and recovered by linebacker Jamin Davis gave the ball back to the Commanders in field goal range. Davis appeared to grab Goedert's face mask while making the play and turning the ball over.

After scoring a field goal to make it 26-21, the Eagles had a chance to retake the lead with a touchdown. Just three plays into the drive, quarterback Jalen Hurts launched a 50-yard pass to wide receiver Quez Watkins, which would have put the Eagles in the red zone. But cornerback Benjamin St-Juste forced the second fumble of the quarter and it was recovered by Forrest, the aforementioned defensive back who picked off Hurts earlier in the game.

The Commanders looked to run out the clock on their final offensive possession, but a roughing the passer penalty from veteran Brandon Graham on third down ensured that the Eagles would never see the ball again.

With the win, the Commanders' outlook for the rest of the season looks very different. Taylor Heinicke may have won the starting job with a gutsy win and 211 passing yards. After beating the best team in the league, Washington is beginning to peak at the right time and beginning to join the radar of the rest of the NFL.

The Commanders are back in action Sunday on the road against the Houston Texans. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m.

