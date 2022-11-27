Falcons, Commanders Deadlocked After First Half

The Washington Commanders are heading into the locker room hoping for a spark as they are tied 10-10 with the Atlanta Falcons.

Despite the rainy conditions, both the Commanders and Falcons have played a very efficient first half, defined by long drives and running the football. Out of the six drives before the two minute warning, four of them lasted longer than four minutes and all of those drives ended in scores.

The Falcons had a chance to tack on some more points on a two-minute drill at the tail end of the first half, but the Commanders were able to stop them one yard shy of a first down on the edge of Atlanta territory. Taylor Heinicke had a chance to put some points on the board with 24 seconds left in the half, but linebacker Mykal Walker picked him off and stunted the momentum.

Younghoe Koo attempted a career-long 58-yard field goal, but it landed just short.

The Falcons kicked off the scoring with a Koo field goal from 47 yards out, but the Commanders responded with a touchdown pass from Heinicke to Brian Robinson Jr.

After the teams traded punts, the Falcons found the end zone on a touchdown pass to tight end MyCole Pruitt, who is starting today for the injured Kyle Pitts. The Commanders retaliated with a chip shot field goal to tie the game.

It's been an incredibly even first half, proving how close the two teams are to one another, and it's going to come down to the little things in the second half.

The Commanders will receive the second half kickoff.

