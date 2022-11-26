QB Taylor Heinicke: 'Game Manager' Or Key Reason for Commanders Win over Falcons?

The Washington Commanders have been winning. A lot.

And while much of the emotional lift the team has experienced is being tied to the insertion of Taylor Heinicke as the starting quarterback after Carson Wentz injured his throwing hand against the Chicago Bears, it's been the running game and defense as the winning foundation.

Most people can just take the wins, be happy, and move on.

But in an NFL landscape where fans are smarter than ever, many point out the obvious lack of a passing game involved in the wins.

And they wonder if that is where the 6-5 Commanders' Achilles heel resides.

"We're running the ball well," offensive coordinator Scott Turner said ahead of this weekend's meeting with 5-6 Atlanta. "I've been committed to it...and it helps our offensive line, helps the quarterback. I think it helps our defense keeping them off the field. If we needed to...we've had successful two-minute drives where we've thrown the ball well and I feel good about that."

Washington has clearly become a run-first team. Hell, they may even be a run-first- and run-second team.

As a result, Heinicke has thrown for over 200 yards or had at least 30 pass attempts just twice in his five starts.

In contrast, Wentz passed for at least 200 yards in four of his six starts this season, and threw the ball at least 30 times in five.

Granted, the team didn't win as much under the approach used with Wentz, and are certainly winning with Heinicke.

But is it as simple as the switch at quarterback?

"I've really been happy with how physical our front's been playing," Turner said when asked about improvements across the offense. "Those guys are really coming into their own that way ... I think the backs are just getting better and better the more they play...Guys are playing faster, playing with more confidence and just playing together."

Maybe that's the secret sauce. Playing together.

Whatever it is ... it's working.

Those who ponder whether or not Heinicke's arm can lead the Commanders to victory as much as his spirit has will have to take Turner's confidence as a placeholder until it's proven one way or another.

In the meantime, expect a heavy dose of run against the Atlanta Falcons this weekend, unless coach Arthur Smith and his team present Washington with a reason to switch things up. ... in which case we may see the test: Can Heinicke do more than "manage'' a win ... by "keying'' one?

