Who’s Best New Addition to Washington Commanders?

This offseason, league-changing trades and free agent signings seemed to occur at a rapid pace.

But for a team on the cusp of a postseason berth, the Washington Commanders’ biggest off-season acquisition was not a superstar veteran.

In fact, according to Bleacher Report, it is Penn State wide receiver Jahan Dotson, who the Commanders picked with the 16th overall selection in the NFL Draft. After recording 91 catches and nine touchdowns in his senior season as a Nittany Lion, Dotson’s presence adds another weapon in the passing attack for new quarterback Carson Wentz.

Bleacher Report had this to say about the Commanders rookie.

“Few wideouts possess the type of burst and quickness that Dotson displays. He’s one of the smoothest athletes out there and uses that agility and speed to create separation from his defender. He’s made plenty of highlight-reel grabs in traffic as well, including a one-handed catch against Ohio State in 2020. After that game, in which he scored three times, Dotson told reporters: “I approach that as a million dollars. It’s a million dollars in the air. If you want it, you go get it. Every time the ball’s in the air, it’s a chance to make a name for yourself.”

The Penn State product was one of the highly-sought-after prospects at the position heading into the first round of this past NFL Draft. Dotson joins a receiving room that already showcases Terry McLaurin and Curtis Samuel and the addition of the rookie can arguably allow this offense to elevate to a level not seen in recent seasons.

Although the team added offensive linemen Trai Turner and Andrew Norwell, the exciting upside that Dotson possesses is clear enough for Bleacher Report to list him as the team’s biggest addition this past year.

Now let’s see how well he meshes once the season is up and running