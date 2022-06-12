Skip to main content

Who’s Best New Addition to Washington Commanders?

Commanders first-round selection can help elevate this offense

This offseason, league-changing trades and free agent signings seemed to occur at a rapid pace.

But for a team on the cusp of a postseason berth, the Washington Commanders’ biggest off-season acquisition was not a superstar veteran.

In fact, according to Bleacher Report, it is Penn State wide receiver Jahan Dotson, who the Commanders picked with the 16th overall selection in the NFL Draft. After recording 91 catches and nine touchdowns in his senior season as a Nittany Lion, Dotson’s presence adds another weapon in the passing attack for new quarterback Carson Wentz.

Bleacher Report had this to say about the Commanders rookie.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Wentz Talks Trade From Indy To D C
Play

Where Does Washington QB Carson Wentz Rank Among NFC Quarterbacks?

Washington’s new QB should compete for a wild card spot come January

By Ethan Hurwitz7 minutes ago
7 minutes ago
34BD00F8-47B3-4F01-A05A-6C71C9D0B664
Play

Delete: Washington Commanders Coach Jack Del Rio Quits Twitter

The Washington Commanders' fine of Del Rio will be donated to the United States Capitol Police Memorial Fund.

By Mike Fisher2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Terry McLaurin
Play

Commanders WRs: Really Good, or Really Bad?

Hard to pin down just how impactful Washington's receivers will be this season

By David Harrison11 hours ago
11 hours ago

“Few wideouts possess the type of burst and quickness that Dotson displays. He’s one of the smoothest athletes out there and uses that agility and speed to create separation from his defender. He’s made plenty of highlight-reel grabs in traffic as well, including a one-handed catch against Ohio State in 2020. After that game, in which he scored three times, Dotson told reporters: “I approach that as a million dollars. It’s a million dollars in the air. If you want it, you go get it. Every time the ball’s in the air, it’s a chance to make a name for yourself.”

The Penn State product was one of the highly-sought-after prospects at the position heading into the first round of this past NFL Draft. Dotson joins a receiving room that already showcases Terry McLaurin and Curtis Samuel and the addition of the rookie can arguably allow this offense to elevate to a level not seen in recent  seasons.

Although the team added offensive linemen Trai Turner and Andrew Norwell, the exciting upside that Dotson possesses is clear enough for Bleacher Report to list him as the team’s biggest addition this past year.

Now let’s see how well he meshes once the season is up and running 

Wentz Talks Trade From Indy To D C
News

Where Does Washington QB Carson Wentz Rank Among NFC Quarterbacks?

By Ethan Hurwitz7 minutes ago
34BD00F8-47B3-4F01-A05A-6C71C9D0B664
News

Delete: Washington Commanders Coach Jack Del Rio Quits Twitter

By Mike Fisher2 hours ago
Terry McLaurin
News

Commanders WRs: Really Good, or Really Bad?

By David Harrison11 hours ago
Tom Brady, Joe Theismann
News

Legendary Washington QB Theismann to Tom Brady: ‘Keep Playing’

By Mike D'Abate16 hours ago
jack del naacp
News

Fire Jack Del Rio? Washington Critics Demand Commanders Move

By Mike Fisher19 hours ago
Antonio Gibson shakes Cinn © Brad Mills 2020 Nov 22
News

Commanders RB Antonio Gibson: Most Explosive NFC Running Back?

By David Harrison20 hours ago
Ron Rivera
News

NFL Head Coach Rankings: Respect for Commanders Ron Rivera?

By Timm HammJun 11, 2022
Ron Rivera Jack Del Rio Philadelphia © Geoff Burke 2020 Sep 13
News

Dust Settling: Commanders Coach Ron Rivera Fines Jack Del Rio

By David HarrisonJun 10, 2022