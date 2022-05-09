'I Love Dotson': League Executives Sound Off on Washington's NFL Draft

Mixed reviews on what the Commanders did at the annual selection meeting

After the Washington Commanders traded out of the No. 11 pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, the judgments started rolling in.

Once the team made Jahan Dotson the No.16 pick, opinions really accelerated with many believing the team had made a less-than-stellar move.

The Athletic recently reached out to NFL executives around the league to gauge how others in the business viewed Washington's moves in the draft, with some mixed results.

“The teams that trade back, who they end up drafting are usually the guys they would have taken had they stayed and picked anyway,” an exec said. “The Patriots knew they were not going to lose Cole Strange trading back eight spots. Same with the Commanders and Dotson. Some had a dropoff after four or five receivers, but others had Dotson in that mix.”

As taken back as people were with the Patriots selecting Strange in the first round, Dotson wasn't a newcomer to Day 1 projections, though his hype had died down a bit before the actual night arrived.

Some felt the Commanders would have been better off taking Arkansas receiver Treylon Burks over Dotson, connecting the team's reported attraction to USC's Drake London as a need for size in the position group.

“Dotson actually projects slightly higher than Treylon Burks in some ways, but Burks is higher because he has true outside wide receiver No. 1 potential,” another exec said. “I love Dotson, but to me receivers are like guards in the NBA — you can find them in multiple rounds, you can find them all over the place, unless it is a DK Metcalf or A.J. Brown or someone who can be a true No. 1. I see Dotson as more of a slot.”

While everyone has an opinion as to whether or not the Washington Commanders did well in their first-round efforts, it's important to remember the trade on Day 1 not only landed Dotson, but eventually led to Alabama running back Brian Robinson Jr. and North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell joining the team as well.

Puts a much more positive spin on things, even if you don't love Dotson alone.