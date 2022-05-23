'He Made It Happen': Commanders Rookie Jahan Dotson Looks Up to DeSean Jackson

The Commanders rookie has been compared to Jackson on multiple occasions.

When the Washington Commanders selected Penn State wide receiver Jahan Dotson with the 16th overall pick, some fans were scratching their heads a little bit.

But, when Ron Rivera compared Dotson to former Washington receiver DeSean Jackson, the dots began to connect.

In fact, Jackson was a receiver Dotson looked up to growing up.

In an interview with Commanders.com, Dotson about why he looks up to Jackson.

“I watched a lot of DeSean Jackson growing up,” Dotson said. “He wasn’t very big in stature, but he made it happen.”

Dotson stands 5-11 and weighs 183 pounds, so he'll be expected to play the slot receiver role alongside McLaurin and Curtis Samuel.

Dotson, 22, spent four years at Penn State and enjoyed his greatest year in his senior season. He caught 91 passes for 1182 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Dotson ran a 4.43 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine in February and is expected to add a lot of juice to Washington's offense.

He had just two drops during his time at Penn State, and should be a reliable option for quarterback Carson Wentz in the offense this fall.

Wentz has experience with Jackson during their time together with the Philadelphia Eagles, so if Wentz utilizes him like Jackson, it can only benefit the Commanders offense.

Jackson has had a remarkable 14-year career with stops in Philadelphia, Washington, Tampa Bay, Los Angeles and Las Vegas. And he's a free agent still on the look for another season.

If Dotson can have a career similar to Jackson's, it will be quite the success.