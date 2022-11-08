Did someone say quarterback controversy? As the saying goes, if you have two, you have none. Luckily, former player Robert Griffin III has given his thoughts on who should be starting for the Washington Commanders.

With Carson Wentz out with a fractured finger on his throwing hand, Taylor Heinicke has stepped in, won back-to-back games (before Sunday), and should have had a third. The eye test says that Washington looks like a better team with Heinicke under center, but RGIII has a different view.

“You look at Taylor Heinicke and he’s had those opportunities only, in my opinion, because the defense has played so well to keep them in games when he’s been the starter," Griffin said.

"If the defense is going to play like that, who would you rather have at the end – would you rather have Carson or would you rather have Heinicke? Probably Heinicke. But with the way he has played up and down over the past few games, there’s no question that when Carson comes back he should be the guy.”

Through six games, Wentz has a 2-4 record, thrown for 1,489 yards, 10 touchdowns, and six interceptions. He also has six fumbles to his name while having an average QBR of 33 (on a scale of 1-100).

While Heinicke's sample size is smaller, it looks a bit better ... 2-1 record, 629 passing yards, five touchdowns, and three interceptions. He also has no fumbles and a better QB rating (42.9).

Looking back a year, Heinicke had a 7-8 record, threw 20 touchdowns and 15 interceptions, and had three fourth-quarter comebacks and four game-winning drives. Wentz had none (he has two in 2022).

Wentz was brought in from Indianapolis to be the guy going forward but has left a lot to be desired. That begs the question. When Wentz is healthy, who does Ron Rivera start?

With Heinicke, the team looks and feels different. There is more energy around the team. Make of that what you will.

Having been 10 points up against Minnesota on Sunday had Washington been able to cash in, this quarterback debate might have been put to bed.

Rivera has a difficult choice to make going forward.

Wentz or Heinicke? The fact that this is even a question shows the franchise's predicament.

