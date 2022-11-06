Commanders QB Taylor Heinicke Magic Runs Out vs. Vikings?

Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke is likely frustrated following a difficult 20-17 loss against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday afternoon at FedEx Field.

Heinicke and the Commanders held a 17-7 lead early in the fourth quarter after he threw his second touchdown of the day to wide receiver Dax Milne.

However, Heinicke couldn't finish the job like he did the previous two weeks against the Green Bay Packers and the Indianapolis Colts. He completed just 15 of his 28 attempts for 149 yards. He threw for each of the team's touchdowns, but also a costly pick late in the fourth quarter to Harrison Smith.

So, has the Heinicke magic run out?

Heinicke's play last year, while it was gutsy and led the team to seven wins, was ultimately not enough for the front office to go out and get a potential upgrade in Carson Wentz.

Without Wentz's injury, Heinicke would not have played today. However, Heinicke has an energy about him that's infectious and the rest of the offense has felt that in the past few weeks ... a spark if you will. But sparks don't last all season.

A flash in the pan can work for only so long, and it's possible that the spark expired for Heinicke in that fourth quarter. But Sunday's loss against the Vikings can't simply be placed on Heinicke's shoulders.

The defense's performance in the fourth quarter is the likeliest to blame for the loss, but to allow just seven points through three quarters against a talented Vikings offense is an accomplishment. That being said, the blame could also be placed on Heinicke for not getting the offense off to a quicker start. That's arguably the biggest criticism in Heinicke's game so far. But in a game where both teams struggled offensively, Washington found its rhythm before Minnesota. And in a game with a very small margin for error, everyone has reason to point the finger at themselves.

As the quarterback, Heinicke holds the biggest responsibility. The win or loss ultimately falls on his shoulders slightly more than everyone else. And in a game with so many variables that could have gone any which way, the jury is still out on Heinicke.

Had Heinicke come in and led the Commanders to a third straight victory by beating the one-loss Vikings, there is an argument that he should be named the starter for the rest of the year. However, he's now one loss away from being back at square one.

And with the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles on deck, Heinicke's magic needs to resurface or he will find himself back on the bench and Washington will find itself heading to the couch for the postseason.

