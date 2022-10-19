Dan Snyder Writes Letter to NFL Owners Denying Cowboys' Jerry Jones 'Dirt': Washington Commanders EXCLUSIVE Part 2

Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder has written a letter to his fellow NFL owners strongly denying accusations that he hired private investigators to "dig up dirt” on NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and several other team owners, including Jerry Jones of Dallas Cowboys.

Snyder's statement coincides with our exclusive visit with team attorney John Brownlee, who in Part 1 (of 4) of our interview explains Washington's view that Snyder is the victim of a "smear campaign,'' and here in Part 2 responds to accusations that Snyder arranged to have colleagues spied on.

Said Brownlee: "This is categorically false. Dan has never hired or authorized a private investigator to investigate any owner or Commissioner Goodell.''

Echoed Snyder in his statement: “That is patently false and intended to erode the trust and goodwill between owners that I take quite seriously. I have never hired any private investigator to look into any owner or the Commissioner. I have never instructed or authorized my lawyers to hire any private investigator on my behalf for any such purpose. And I never would.”

An ESPN report also claims that Snyder threatened to ‘blow up’ Jerry Jones and several NFL owners, as well as commissioner Roger Goodell and that he exists among the hate-driven “mafia” of owners. … all causing Snyder to allegedly say, ‘They can’t F with me.”

Said Brownlee to us: "Dan has never said those things nor does he think it. Owners have a shared love of the game, a mutual respect for each other and our organizations, and a strong working relationship that has enabled the League to continue to grow and adapt to enhance the experience of professional football for everyone.''

That "strong relationship'' has long existed between Snyder and Jones, with ESPN reporting on the alleged dissolution of that friendship.

‘Anything in that was news to me,'’ Jones said during a Dallas radio appearance on 105.3 The Fan. ‘I don't have those kinds of problems. ... I've got a long relationship with Dan. It's certainly a competitive one on the field and one that is a part of the NFL.''

Still, Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay is now on-record, speaking Tuesday at the NFL owners meetings in New York, calling for the Washington owner's removal due to accusations that Snyder has mismanaged the franchise in a variety of ways.

Said Irsay: “We have to act. He needs to be removed.”

As a response, Snyder writes in his letter: “Falsehoods and lies being spread about any of our organizations hurts our league, our players and our fans. And we simply cannot let them go unchallenged.”

In Part 3 of our exclusive interview session, Brownlee and the Commanders argue against the hot-button suggestion that Snyder, not coach Ron Rivera, was in charge of the trade for QB Carson Wentz.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Commanders? Click Here.

Follow Commander Country on Twitter.