Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Injures Hand; Will He Play vs. Commanders?

Prescott injured his hand in a loss to the Buccaneers.

The Washington Commanders are on top of the NFC East standings Monday morning in a tie for first place with the Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants, who all won their season openers Sunday.

No team in the NFC East had a worse day than the defending division champions, who not only lost 19-3 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers but their starting quarterback Dak Prescott.

After the game, Cowboys general manager/owner Jerry Jones said Prescott needed surgery on his hand and would miss "several weeks."

In several weeks, three to be exact, the Commanders face the Cowboys in Dallas, meaning Washington might dodge Prescott in their first meeting of the season.

A big positive for the Commanders and their stock this season comes with the team's strength of schedule, which was ranked 32nd in the league coming into the season.

It started off with last year's 3-14 Jacksonville Jaguars, who the team beat Sunday. This upcoming week, the Commanders travel to the Motor City to face the 3-13-1 Detroit Lions, who lost their home opener to the Eagles, but have indicated that they might be better than they were a year ago.

If the Commanders want to build momentum for the season, they will need to win these winnable games early in the year, and by virtue of last night's injury, that schedule may have just gotten a little bit easier.

