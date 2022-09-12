Commanders Coach Ron Rivera Learned His Team Has 'Got Some Moxy' in Win vs. Jaguars

LANDOVER, Md. -- The Washington Commanders defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday afternoon, 28-22.

In the win, quarterback Carson Wentz threw for more than 300 yards and four touchdowns.

Receiver Curtis Samuel had more touches, yards, and scores in one game than he had all of last year's injury-plagued season.

And second-year safety Darrick Forrest became the district's favorite defensive back.

Oh, and the Commanders almost lost to a team that has had the top pick in the NFL Draft two years running.

“I learned they got some Moxy," coach Ron Rivera said of his team after the Week 1 win. "I really do appreciate the way they stuck to it. When things were going bad, they stuck to it. I really appreciate the way the coordinators took a look at it too."

After losing hold of their nine-point lead, Washington at one point trailed by a full eight in the fourth quarter.

The atmosphere in FedEx Field at that moment had a palpable 'here we go again' feel to it.

And if we're being honest, last year's team likely loses this game.

In fact, at one point, there was a faint sound of booing coming from the Commanders' faithful. Something that caught us by surprise partly because it was Week 1, and partly because the crowd had just a short time earlier been so electrified by the same event unfolding in front of them.

But the booing waned as quickly as it came, and the crowd seemed to feel a shift from unstoppable tailspin towards hopeful optimism.

And before you know it, a 49-yard touchdown pass changed everything.

"That was a heck of a call by (offensive coordinator, Scott Turner)," Rivera said of the play. "I love the way he communicated what he wanted from Carson and Carson went out and did it. That was big. That gave us a chance right there to win the football game.”

After the big play, Washington still trailed by two, and while there was time left on the clock it was imperative the defense got the ball back quickly.

And they did just that, preventing Jacksonville from converting their lone third down attempt, and forcing a punt.

From there, the quarterback that crumbles in the biggest moments led his offense completing five of eight pass attempts eating 69 yards in the process and scoring what eventually became the game-winning touchdown.

That score was his second scoring strike to rookie receiver Jahan Dotson, and the offense's ninth explosive play of the game.

"That is the young man that we really felt good about," Rivera said about his rookie receiver. "That’s why we did what we did in being able to bring him here, we are very fortunate to have a young man with that kind of a skillset.”

A fortunate team, and a roster full of moxy. That's what Rivera saw as Commanders fans watched their favorite team get their first win of the season.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Commanders? Click Here.

Follow Commander Country on Twitter.