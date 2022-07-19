Skip to main content

Could Commanders Sign Cowboys Defensive Lineman?

Though the Washington Commanders already have an elite defensive line, they may benefit from adding a depth piece in the trenches.

NFL training camp is quickly approaching, and along with it, the roster deadline.

For the Washington Commanders, defensive line is one of the few positions where the team doesn't need help -- in fact, the unit was ranked as the second-best defensive line in the league by Pro Football Focus, behind just the Los Angeles Rams.

Of course, years of first-round picks like Chase Young, Montez Sweat, Jonathan Allen, and Daron Payne will help out any defensive line.

However, there's nothing wrong with bolstering a team's strengths and adding depth to a position. For the Commanders, this could involve signing prospective Dallas Cowboys offseason cut defensive lineman Trysten Hill.

Hill, has largely been considered a bust by the Cowboys fanbase after being drafted in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft. As the second defensive tackle on the Dallas depth chart, he offers immediate depth at the position.

In the midst of a tumultuous few years, Hill has been hindered by injuries. He ended his 2020 season on injured reserve and started his 2021 season on the physically unable to perform list. Yet, he managed to eke out a seven-tackle, three-assist, and one-sack season in 2021.

As a whole, this move could end up being a low-risk and high-reward move for a young depth piece that still has tremendous athletic upside. While this move is unlikely to pan out ultimately and may border on somewhat unnecessary considering the already robust status of the Washington defensive line, Hill could be a good one-year rental option on his last year of a rookie contract.

