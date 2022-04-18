Drag Route: Why Commanders Fans Shouldn't Panic About McLaurin Contract

The Washington Commanders are right on track with Terry McLaurin's contract.

Terry McLaurin is entering his fourth year in the NFL. After a second consecutive 1,000-yard season, his contract has been the big story coming out of Washington, D.C. this offseason.

With the 2022 NFL Draft next week, McLaurin has not received an extension and some are starting to get concerned.

When looking at history, this fits into the plan for the Washington Commanders.

ESPN expects McLaurin to return to offseason workouts on Tuesday after a late day of travel because of the Easter Holiday. Writer John Keim also discussed a conversation he had with Ron Rivera about how McLaurin's contractual timeline looks a lot like that of Jonathan Allen.

The Commanders decided to extend their centerpiece and leader along the defensive line last year. Allen did not agree to his contract extension until well after the draft. The two sides didn't agree on his four-year, $72 million deal to remain in Washington until late July.

The recent stretch of contracts given to wide receivers around the league have brought plenty of speculation on what McLaurin will get. It also makes many believe that the Commanders should have gotten the deal done already but that is not the case.

Davante Adams agreed to a massive contract extension with the Las Vegas Raiders while Tyreek Hill did the same with the Miami Dolphins. Both pass catchers were traded before signing their deal. McLaurin's situation is different because he is expected to sign his deal with his current team.

There is no real concern just yet about McLaurin staying in Washington long-term. The Commanders know that he is their No. 1 offensive weapon and one of the top receivers in football. Washington acquired Carson Wentz this offseason and it would not make sense to let McLaurin go after adding the option under center.

For those who are concerned about this situation, it is not the time yet. The Commanders will focus on the NFL Draft before handling McLaurin and his contract.