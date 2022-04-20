NFL Mock Draft: Is Kyle Hamilton Priority For Commanders?

Will it be a wide receiver? A quarterback? A safety?

To this point, no one seems to be certain with what the Washington Commanders will do with the 11th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

On Tuesday, Mel Kiper Jr. and Todd McShay joined forces for their annual mock draft where they alternate picks. McShay was slated at No. 11 and once again, the Commanders have been linked to Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton.

Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images Kyle Hamilton Photo by Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post via Getty Images Bobby McCain Getty Images Garrett Wilson (left) and Kyle Hamilton (right)

"Man, London would have fit nicely with Washington, and Ohio State receiver Chris Olave wouldn’t be out of the question. But Hamilton’s value is too strong to pass up. Let’s get the Commanders a difference-maker on the back end of the defense and worry about receiver on Day 2."

It is interesting that McShay mentions both Drake London and Chris Olave when discussing the 11th pick. It is assumed that Garrett Wilson will be off the board by the time Washington is on the clock. This means they would have their choice of one of the top three wide receivers in the class.

Hamilton's value might be too high to pass up on here. He has been tabbed as one of the best players in the draft but continues to fall down the line. After releasing Landon Collins this offseason, Washington could add another safety for years to come.

Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images Chris Olave Drake London Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images Kyle Hamilton

McShay was also given the second-round pick for the Commanders. Like he mentioned at the end of Hamilton's explanation, McShay has Washington taking a receiver on day two with Western Michigan's Skyy Moore.

"Moore had a great combine, and he showed great ball skills on tape. His best trait is his ability to produce after the catch. This would give Carson Wentz another really good target in the pass game, along with Terry McLaurin and Curtis Samuel."

It is a mystery what the Commanders will do with their first-round draft pick this year but there are many options. It will be interesting to see what the front office values when it is on the clock.