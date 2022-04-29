Skip to main content
Commanders Trade No. 11 Pick to Saints, Who Select Ohio State's Chris Olave

The Washington Commanders are the first to truly shake things up in the draft.

The Washington Commanders are moving back in the NFL Draft, trading the No. 11 pick to the New Orleans Saints for the No. 16 pick, a third-rounder and a fourth-rounder.

The Commanders previously only had six picks in the draft, and with the move add an additional two picks.

The move comes after the New York Jets selected Ohio State wide receiver Garrett Wilson with the No. 10 pick. Wilson was expected to be a target for the Commanders at No. 11.

Another player with potential for the Commanders was Chris Olave, Wilson's teammate at Ohio State.

The team also had the potential to take a player like Notre Dame's Kyle Hamilton, but general manager Martin Mayhew and the front office opted for more picks.

There is potential for the Commanders to pick up Hamilton when the team returns to the clock at No. 16, but there's no guarantee.

This is the first time Washington has made a trade in the first round of the draft since 2019 when the team traded for defensive end Montez Sweat. Earlier this week, Sweat's fifth-year option was exercised, keeping him with the team for at least two more seasons under contract.

With the trade, Washington gave itself more options and flexibility later in the draft and chose that route instead of instant gratification with a player they like. Let's hope they'll be able to pick a player they want at No. 16.

