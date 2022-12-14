NFL Mock Draft: Commanders Take Star CB?

Georgia cornerback Kelee Ringo is one of the best in the country. Could he join the Washington Commanders next season?

The Washington Commanders are in the fight of their lives to secure a playoff spot. Facing the New York Giants in a flexed Sunday Night Football game, much of the attention is focused on securing a playoff spot.

But as we get towards the end of the season, the NFL Draft takes center stage. ESPN has released the first of many mock drafts for the 2023 class. At the time of writing, the Commanders, who sit at 7-5-1, hold the 21st overall pick.

That could easily change between now and the end of the season, depending on how far Ron Rivera's team goes. In the latest mock draft, ESPN has the Commanders taking cornerback Kelee Ringo out of Georgia who many have as one of the best in the 2023 draft class.

Ringo has played 13 games for the Bulldogs, getting 36 total tackles, one sack, and two interceptions. Part of the defense that allowed just 12.7 points per game as they rolled through the season undefeated, Ringo is seen as a player who can slot straight in alongside Kendal Fuller or be pushing for a starting spot in Del Rio's unit.

Ringo possesses good size at 6-2 and is superb in coverage, as his length allows him to cover some of the bigger receivers in college football. But while his smarts are good, his physical attributes would pique the Commanders' interest, even if he sometimes tends to be a little aggressive.

His greatest asset is his speed; in particular, in straight lines, he's explosive. Adding a player like Ringo to a Washington defense that only allows a modest 19.7 points per game will provide some much-needed depth at the cornerback position.

