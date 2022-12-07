NFL Mock Draft: Commanders Double-Dip on Ducks

The Washington Commanders' defense has been driving the recent stretch of winning with just one loss and one tie since the beginning of November.

With four of their last six first-round picks spent on defense, the Commanders have built up one of the better units in the league, and it's got them on the path to the playoffs as we move deeper into December football.

And according to the latest 2023 mock draft from The Draft Network (TDN), Washington could be adding another in Oregon Ducks cornerback, Christian Gonzalez.

"Their secondary has two young impact safeties but more talent at corner is important," says TDN. "Gonzalez is arguably the best cover corner in this class. He is not the biggest (frame-wise) or the most physical tackler, but he has the ball skills to make QBs shy away from him."

But the Commanders weren't done adding to the defense in this mock draft, and they went back to the Ducks roster to do it, selecting linebacker Noah Sewell in the second round.

"(Linebacker) Jamin Davis is developing into a solid linebacker for the Commanders," writes TDN. "He would benefit from a running mate like Noah Sewell...a downhill, physical hitter that has some coverage abilities."

Second-year cornerback Benjamin St-Juste has missed the last two games with an ankle injury but has been a solid starter since the Commanders benched, and eventually traded, William Jackson III.

His veteran counterpart, Kendall Fuller, has done well as of late after struggling at times earlier in the season.

If the team were to spend a first-round pick on Gonzalez, it would bring with him questions about the team moving St-Juste back inside to the slot where he trained and started this season, or about the long-term outlook for Fuller on this roster.

Something to note, if Washington were to trade or release Fuller next offseason, they'd save $8.5 million while absorbing just over $3 million in dead cap.

And linebacker Cole Holcomb, who has been lost for the season due to a foot injury, is playing on an expiring contract.

With questions surrounding the future contracts of Commanders stars like defensive tackle Daron Payne and defensive ends Montez Sweat and Chase Young, drafting these two Ducks gives the franchise some opportunity to find potential starters elsewhere while freeing up money to secure their more proven contributors.

