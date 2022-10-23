Packers vs. Commanders Halftime: Missed Field Goals and Opportunities
The Washington Commanders are heading into the locker room shaking their heads, knowing they could be in the driver's seat against the Green Bay Packers. However, mistakes have been made that positions them in a 14-10 deficit at halftime.
With new starting quarterback Taylor Heinicke filling in for an injured Carson Wentz, the offense took a while to get going. Heinicke didn't complete his first pass until the second quarter.
However, the Packers scored a touchdown on an Aaron Rodgers pass to Aaron Jones from four yards out to take a 7-0 lead. Two drives later, the Commanders recovered a muffed punt for the second week in a row. However, Washington was only able to manage a 22-yard field goal from Joey Slye to cut into the deficit.
The Packers scored for the second time after a Heinicke pick-six from linebacker De'Vondre Campbell that went 63 yards.
The Commanders responded on the next possession with their best offensive drive of the day, scoring on an Antonio Gibson touchdown grab from Heinicke for nine yards to revert back to a one-score game.
The Commanders had the chance to shrink the deficit to a point, but Joey Slye doinked a 47-yard field goal attempt to keep it at 14-10.
The Commanders are playing a good Packers team, but Green Bay is not on its A-game today and the door is wide open at home. However, the Commanders have yet to barge in like they need to do.
The Commanders will start with the ball in the second half.
