Packers vs. Commanders: Live Updates, Drive-by-Drive Coverage, Highlights

The Washington Commanders welcome the Green Bay Packers to FedEx Field on Sunday for a 1 p.m. ET kickoff.

Green Bay (3-3) enters its third road game of the season looking like a shell of its former self. The Packers are coming off a 27-10 loss to the New York Jets at Lambeau Field in what was arguably the biggest upset at this point in the season.

The Commanders (2-4) have had 10 days of rest headed into Sunday after a 12-7 Thursday night win over the Chicago Bears on Oct. 13, but they’ll be without starting quarterback Carson Wentz, who was placed on injured reserve Saturday due to a finger injury.

Backup quarterback Taylor Heinicke will get the start in his place. His experience as a full-time starter with the team last season gives Washington a reason to feel hopeful in wake of the Wentz injury. Heinicke only went 7-9 as a starter, but he’s shown the capability to make some impactful plays as the lead signal-caller.

Green Bay leads the all-time series 22-16-1, which included a 24-10 win over Washington last season at Lambeau. In that game, Heinicke went 25 of 37 passing for 268 yards, one touchdown and one pick. Now with home-field advantage, he'll look to snag an all-important victory for Washington.

Live updates will appear below at kickoff.

***

FIRST QUARTER

The Packers used a healthy amount of running back Aaron Jones on their opening drive, giving him four touches on the first four plays. But faced with an early third down, Rodgers' pass for receiver Allen Lazard fell incomplete and forced a punt.

The Commanders were pinned at their own three-yard line.

change of possession

