Colts Bench QB Matt Ryan vs. Commanders; Who Starts?

The Indianapolis Colts have benched Matt Ryan after a shoulder strain and poor performances. Who will take over Sunday against the Washington Commanders?

The Washington Commanders are looking to win their third straight game next week against the Indianapolis Colts, but in order to do so, they'll have to face a quarterback they haven't seen before.

Colts head coach Frank Reich announced Monday in a press conference that the team will start Sam Ehlinger against the Commanders.

Ehlinger, 24, was a sixth-round draft pick made by the Colts in 2021 after starting at the University of Texas from 2017-20.

Ironically enough, this game was originally supposed to be the "Carson Wentz" revenge game after the Colts traded their former quarterback to the Commanders this offseason for a pair of third-round picks.

However, with Wentz's finger injury and Matt Ryan's sprained shoulder, it will now turn into a battle of backup quarterbacks.

The Colts are expected to move towards Ehlinger for the rest of the season in hopes to fully evaluate him before pondering over drafting any of the top quarterback prospects in this year's upcoming draft.

In Ehlinger's first career start, he'll face a fellow backup quarterback thrust into the spotlight, Taylor Heinicke.

Heinicke, who started Sunday's win against the Green Bay Packers, will be under center for the second straight game in hopes of turning around the Commanders' season.

The Commanders and Colts play Sunday at 4:25 p.m. at Lucas Oil Stadium.

