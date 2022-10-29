Colts' Sam Ehlinger Move 'Surprising, But Not Unreasonable': 5 Questions Ahead of Commanders Matchup

The Washington Commanders are one sleep away from facing the Indianapolis Colts in a game where they can move back to .500.

In order to get some more insight on the Commanders' opponent Sunday, we spoke with Horseshoe Huddle deputy editor Jake Arthur to learn more about the Colts.

1. The Colts are starting Sam Ehlinger in his first career start Sunday. Was it surprising to see Frank Reich make the move? Why did the change happen in the first place?

It was surprising, yes, but not unreasonable. The belief is that the catalyst for the move was head coach Frank Reich and general manager Chris Ballard's postgame meeting with owner Jim Irsay after the Colts' crushing loss to the Tennessee Titans. Matt Ryan wasn't the main issue with the Colts' offense but it was clear that he would not be able to overcome the struggles on the offensive line. Plus, his league-leading 12 turnovers were crushing for the offense.

Sam Ehlinger, however, excels on the move and has shown in training camp and the preseason that he can make big things happen as plays break down. If the quarterback is going to be under duress, they might as well be mobile, right? One way or another, it's time to move to a young quarterback, long term, that has actually begun their career with the Colts, whether it's Ehlinger or someone they draft next spring.

2. Jonathan Taylor and Shaquille Leonard are both nearing a return. How important is their presence on each side of the ball?

For Jonathan Taylor, it's invaluable. He's arguably the team's best player and one of the rare running backs that can be the difference between winning and losing. With Ehlinger coming in, the Colts' run scheme is more likely to resemble what it did in 2021 with plenty of RPOs. Taylor, of course, was a superstar and led the league in rushing.

As for Leonard, his return may be bumpier. He'll be on a pitch count on Sunday, so that's good. However, he's only played two quarters in this new defensive system under Gus Bradley. Bradley's requirements for linebackers and different than former coordinator Matt Eberflus', so there will be growing pains. Bobby Okereke, Zaire Franklin, and E.J. Speed all seem to have a pretty good grasp of the defense now and are performing at a high level. Leonard will not only be shaking off rust physically but needs to get down the mental reps in this system.

3. What's one thing people should know about the Colts that they cannot find in a box score?

This team really has no identity, especially on offense. The line used to be their lifeline but it's been the worst part of their offense through seven games. Ryan was obviously supposed to be the difference-maker that got them to the playoffs but his time playing for the Colts already appears to be done.

Taylor and Nyheim Hines were supposed to be a huge part of the offense but they have yet to get going. The most criticized part of the offense during the summer, the young wide receivers and tight ends, has probably been the biggest surprise.

Michael Pittman Jr. has been a stud as expected, but rookie Alec Pierce looks the part, Parris Campbell has stayed healthy (knock on wood), and tight ends Kylen Granson and Jelani Woods have both shown clear development.

On the defensive side of the ball, they haven't yet seen their return on investment with defensive end Yannick Ngakoue or cornerback Brandon Facyson. However, veteran newcomers Stephon Gilmore and Rodney McLeod have been huge for the secondary, as has seventh-round rookie safety Rodney Thomas II. What does the team excel at? We really have no clue.

4. Who is the X-Factor for the Colts in Sunday's game?

We actually covered this on our latest episode of the Locked On Colts podcast. On offense, it's Ehlinger and Pierce. On defense, it's Okereke and Gilmore.

As for Ehlinger, he's the key to seeing if both the run game and downfield passing game can open, and Pierce has proven to be the type of receiver that Ehlinger targets most frequently from rewatching his preseason play.

Defensively, after seeing what a guy like Travis Etienne did to the Colts recently, Okereke will be key in containing Antonio Gibson both as a runner and pass-catcher. Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin is obviously one of the most talented receivers in the game, so it's important that Gilmore is at his best while covering him.

5. What is your prediction?

I'm confident in the Colts' defense to stand their ground but I need to see the Ehlinger offense be successful first before I spot them a bunch of points. Still, I think the Colts win this one, 14-10. I wouldn't be shocked if the Colts score 25-plus points but again, I need to see it first.

You can follow Jeremy Brener on Twitter @JeremyBrener.

