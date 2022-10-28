Being a backup quarterback isn’t as easy as it seems. Sitting on the sidelines, waiting for an injury, isn’t everyone’s cup of tea. Taylor Heinicke is doing it better than most.

Washington Commanders cornerback Kendall Fuller has nothing but praise for his quarterback, who was thrust back into the starting role after Carson Wentz fractured a finger on his throwing hand.

“I think Taylor was like that even before he played last week, Fuller said on Heinicke’s energy as a player. “That’s what you want from a professional so, someone that week in, week out is the same guy no matter what’s going on, no matter their role and stuff like that and that’s something that Taylor does a good job of doing.”

As we said. Not everyone’s cup of tea.

The Commanders are coming off a superb win over Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers 23-21 with Heinicke under center. This week’s opponents in the Indianapolis Colts have one massive weapon that must be stopped.

Running back Jonathan Taylor. For Fuller, stopping the reigning NFL rushing champion will be a team effort.

“All play together, you know, good defenses got to hunt,” Fuller said. “Football isn’t a game of perfect, a guy misses a tackle, we all hunting and making up for it quick before those extra yards. That’s the thing about the NFL, week in, week out, you going against top guys, its definitely going to be all us guys playing as one.”

The 27-year-old veteran is right.

Missed tackles can be the difference between a six- or seven-yard gain and a 40–50-yard gain in Taylor's case.

If Washington is to win its third consecutive game, curtailing Taylor will be job one for defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio, and Fuller knows how it needs to be done.

Follow @aschultz_15 on Twitter

Get your Washington Commanders game tickets from SI Tickets HERE!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Commanders? Click Here.

Follow Commander Country on Twitter.