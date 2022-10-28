The Washington Commandersare still surfing off an impressive win against the Green Bay Packers, and as they look forward to NFL Week 10 and a meeting with the Indianapolis Colts, there is logic in believing they'll need all the ground-game help they can get.

But that is not stopping NFL teams from calling the Commanders with trade ideas centering around Antonio Gibson.

Should coach Ron Rivera's team listen?

It "bums me out,'' Rivera said on Friday of the Gibson-related rumor mill.

But wait ... we are reporting on Washington taking calls ... not making calls. The distinction is large - and so is Rivera's definitive position.

"We have no intention'' of trading Gibson, he said.

Rivera previous said, "Being able to use those guys, as a one-two punch on first, second down, then you bring J.D. McKissic, again and you get the ball in his hands,'' Rivera said of Gibson's involvement alongside rookie. Brian Robinson Jr. ... "Very dynamic ...''

But that doesn't stop the calls. And Washington should not wish it to stop the calls.

The same handful of teams that came up short in the bidding for a Christian McCaffrey trade figure as exploratory partners. Do the Rams need a back? Do the Bills need another back? They are smart to call, and to find out Rivera's position for themselves.

The Commanders are back in action Sunday against the Colts. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. at Lucas Oil Stadium. ... and then comes Tuesday's NFL trade deadline. ... at which time Washington will field more calls and have to make more "definitive'' decisions.

