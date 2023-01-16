Jeff Bezos to Buy Commanders? 'Absolutely Not!' Says Dan Snyder

The Washington Commanders could be sold this offseason. But if Amazon founder Jeff Bezos wants to buy the franchise, there will be a few hurdles to conquer.

The Washington Commanders are in the process of being sold, but one of the primary contenders for the franchise appears to be out.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, who has rumored interest in bidding for the team along with Jay-Z, has reportedly neglected to submit a formal bid to purchase the Commanders, according to Front Office Sports.

Bezos could very well have the highest bid amongst the potential buyers as one of the richest people in the world. However, Dan Snyder doesn't why to sell to him.

Why?

“It’ll never happen," writes NBC Sports' Peter King. "Dan Snyder detests The Washington Post. No way he’d sell to the owner of that paper.”

That source was confirmed by NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay.

"Not only was I told Bezos didn’t submit a bid, I’ve had people tell me the Snyder family has absolutely no interest in selling to Bezos," Finlay tweeted.

Whether or not Snyder is truly interested in selling the team will come on how he feels about these potential offers. But given the fact he may be bullish on who he sells it to, the eventual sale will come down to more than just the billions of dollars that come with it.

