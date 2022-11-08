Jay-Z, Jeff Bezos Meet For Dinner; Looking to Buy Commanders?

The Washington Commanders have a ton of interest in potential buyers to purchase the franchise from Dan Snyder, including two of the top influencers in the world.

TMZ Sports is reporting that media mogul and rapper Jay-Z and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos met in Los Angeles Monday, days after both billionaires publicly expressed interest in buying the Commanders.

There's an expected price of around $7 billion to purchase the franchise, meaning there will likely be several owners looking to buy the team off Snyder.

While it is unknown what exactly was said at dinner, Bezos' date, Lauren Sanchez, posted an Instagram story with the caption "Are you ready for some...," leading people to believe that the pair spoke about a partnership to purchase the Commanders.

If the rumors are true and Jay-Z and Bezos team up to negotiate a price with the Snyders, the deal could be done relatively quickly. According to NFL Network, there is reason to believe the franchise could be sold by March, just in time for the annual league meetings.

Last week, Dan and Tanya Snyder hired Bank of America Securities "to consider potential transactions."

In recent years, Dan Snyder has been the face of a toxic workplace lawsuit that eventually led him to step down from running day-to-day operations for the franchise and bestow that responsibility to his wife Tanya.

In 2021, a report showed that Snyder had multiple financial accounts for the Commanders and was sending false ticket revenue information to the league.

Snyder's controversies have led other NFL owners to condemn his actions, even going as far to say that he "needs to be removed" from Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay last month.

You can follow Jeremy Brener on Twitter @JeremyBrener.

Get your Washington Commanders game tickets from SI Tickets HERE!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Commanders? Click Here.

Follow Commander Country on Twitter.