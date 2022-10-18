NFL Power Rankings: Commanders Rising After Win vs. Bears?

The Washington Commanders finally snapped its four-game losing streak with a 12-7 win on Thursday over the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Despite finally getting back into the win column, Washington was ranked 31st for the third consecutive week in Sports Illustrated’s power rankings.

From discord surrounding the franchise to panic at the press conference podium, the Commanders are flailing, and it’s quite obvious to everyone looking out from afar,” SI writes. “While the efforts of some to make this team look and feel presentable are admirable, the Commanders are what they are at their core. And that’s difficult to change barring a sale.”

If the Commanders hope to build on their momentum, they’ll have to do it without Carson Wentz. Wentz is estimated to miss four to six weeks due to a fractured ring finger on his throwing hand. He underwent surgery for his injury on Monday in Los Angeles.

Through six games, Wentz had thrown for 1,489 yards, 10 touchdowns and six interceptions. In their win over Chicago, Wentz only threw for 99 yards and no touchdowns.

Taylor Heinicke will find himself back under center for the Commanders after starting 16 games last season. Heinicke threw for 3,419 yards, 20 touchdowns and 15 interceptions.

One of the few bright spots for Washington outside of their defense forcing two turnovers was the performance of Brian Robinson Jr. In the first start of his career, the rookie running back shouldered most of the workload. Robinson had 17 carries for 60 yards and scored Washington’s lone touchdown of the game.

Washington may also get a boost with the return of Jahan Dotson. Through four games, Dotson leads the Commanders with four receiving touchdowns. Dotson has missed the last two games with a hamstring injury.

Washington will look to build on its momentum when they host Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers at 1 p.m. on Sunday.

