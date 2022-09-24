Eagles vs. Commanders Week 3: How to Watch, Injury Report, Betting Lines

Storylines certainly aren’t lacking heading into the first meeting this season between the Washington Commanders and Philadelphia Eagles.

Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz will be facing his former team for the first time after they traded him to the Indianapolis Colts in the 2021 offseason.

The Eagles drafted Wentz 2nd overall in the 2016 NFL Draft.

Philadelphia has looked like one of the best teams of the NFC with its strong start to the season. An offensive explosion led them past the Detroit Lions 38-35 on Sept. 11 and the Eagles defense Kirk Cousins to throw three interceptions in a 24-7 win over the Minnesota Vikings on Monday Night Football.

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has shown vast improvement, throwing for 576 yards, one touchdown and one interception this season. On the ground, Hurts has run for 147 yards and three touchdowns.

Philadelphia’s trade for AJ Brown in the offseason has paid huge dividends thus far. Brown has caught 15 passes for 224 yards in two games.

The Commanders will look to bounce back from a disappointing 36-27 loss to the Lions on Sunday.

A slow start dug Washington into a 22-0 hole at halftime. The Commander offense came to life in the second half, but never got closer than a touchdown to tying the game.

Washington was an extra point away from making it a one-possession game with two minutes left to play, but Joey Slye missed the extra point to keep the game out of reach.

Wentz completed 30 of 46 passes for 337 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. Curtis Samuel, Jahan Dotson and Logan Thomas each caught a touchdown for Washington.

Philadelphia could potentially be without starting offensive lineman Landon Dickerson due to a foot injury.

Safety Kam Curl is set to play for Washington, but they’ll be without defensive end Casey Toohill and defensive tackle Daniel Wise.

WHAT: Washington Commanders (1-1) vs. Philadelphia Eagles (2-0)

WHERE: FedEx Field, Summerfield, Maryland (82,000)

WHEN: Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, 1 p.m. ET

TELEVISION: FOX | FuboTV (try it free)

RADIO: WMAL 105.9

BETTING via SI SportsBook

SPREAD: Eagles -6.5

TOTAL: 47 (o -110, u -110)

MONEYLINE: Eagles -275, Commanders +225

