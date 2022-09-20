NFL Power Rankings: Commanders Slide After 36-27 Loss to Lions

The Washington Commanders are sliding down the NFL power rankings after their disappointing 36-27 loss to the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on Sunday.

The loss dropped Washington to 27th in Sports Illustrated's power rankings. The Commanders previously ranked 22nd after their come-from-behind 28-22 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1.

“If this was another middling year for the Commanders, SI writes. "But Carson Wentz finished the season as a top-10 quarterback and was amenable to some kind of affordable extension at season’s end, do you consider that a victory as a fan of this franchise?”

Among NFC East teams, Washington ranked last. The Philadelphia Eagles jumped to 9th after their dominating 24-7 win over the Minnesota Vikings on Monday.

Washington went into the game as 2.5-point underdogs, which marked the first time Detroit was a favorite in 24 games.

The Lions were missing three of their starting offensive lineman, which gave reason for optimism for Washington. Those hopes were quickly dashed when Detroit jumped out to a 12-0 at the end of the first quarter.

At halftime, the Lions led 22-0 and held Washington to just two first downs.

Jared Goff completed 20 of 34 passes for 256 yards and four touchdowns for Detroit. The Lions ran for 191 yards and Amon-Ra St. Brown caught 9 passes for 116 yards and two touchdowns.

Carson Wentz bounced back from a poor first half to finish the day completing 30 of his 46 passes for 337 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. Curtis Samuel, Jahan Dotson and Logan Thomas each had receiving touchdowns.

Washington will look to bounce back on Sunday when they host the Philadelphia Eagles at 1 p.m.

