Titans vs. Commanders Week 5: Washington Takes Lead Early in Second Quarter

The Washington Commanders (1-3) look to snap their three-game losing streak as they host the Tennessee Titans (2-2) Sunday afternoon at FedEx Field.

Today's game is highlighted by Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr.'s NFL debut. Robinson missed the first four games of the season after he was placed on the Non-Football Injury (NFI) List as a result of gunshot wounds in his knee.

Miraculously, Robinson is ready to go six weeks after his life-changing moment and will be on a pitch count for today's game.

While Robinson is active, here's a look at who is inactive for the Commanders ...

S Percy Butler (Quad)

RT Sam Cosmi (Finger)

WR Jahan Dotson (Hamstring)

TE Logan Thomas (Calf)

QB Sam Howell

CB Tariq Castro-Fields

LB David Mayo

And here's a look at the Titans inactives ...

OLB Ola Adeniyi (Neck)

ILB Zach Cunningham (Elbow)

OLB Bud Dupree (Hip)

LB Joe Jones (Knee)

S Amani Hooker (Concussion)

DB Ugo Amadi

OG Nate Davis

WHAT: Washington Commanders (1-3) vs. Tennessee Titans (2-2)

WHERE: FedEx Field, Summerfield, Maryland (82,000)

WHEN: Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, 1 p.m. ET

TELEVISION: CBS | FuboTV (try it free)

RADIO: WMAL 105.9

BETTING via SI SportsBook

SPREAD: Titans -1.5

TOTAL: 43 (o -110, u -110)

MONEYLINE: Titans -118, Commanders +100

Be sure to follow Commander Country throughout the afternoon with drive-by-drive coverage and highlights.

Washington won the toss and deferred. Tennessee will get the ball to start the game.

Ryan Tannehill drops back to pass on the first play of the game and gets sacked by Montez Sweat for a seven-yard loss. On second and 17, Tannehill completes a pass to Nick Westbrook-Ikhine for an 11-yard gain. On third and six, Tannehill is hit by Jonathan Allen as he throws and the pass falls incomplete.

Ryan Stonehouse's punt goes 39 yards and is downed at the Commanders' 33-yard line with 13:33 left in the quarter.

Change of possession.

Carson Wentz hands it off to Antonio Gibson and he runs for three yards. On second and seven, Wentz bobbles the snap then scrambles for a three-yard gain. On third and four, his pass intended for Curtis Samuel falls incomplete.

Tress Way's punt goes 41 yards to Tennessee's 20-yard line with 11:53 left in the quarter.

Change of possession.

Derrick Henry gets his first handoff of the game and runs for four yards. Henry gets the ball again on second down and he gains four yards. On third and two, Sweat jumps offsides and that gives the Titans a first down.

Tannehill hands it off to Henry but this time he's stopped by Sweat for a four-yard loss. On second and 14, Tannehill drops back and his pass to Kyle Philips gains seven yards. On third and seven, Tannehill is forced out of the pocket and throws it away but there was a flag on both teams. A holding call on Tennessee and illegal contact on Washington forces them to replay third down. Tannehill has all day and goes deep to Westbrook-Ikhine and it falls incomplete.

Stonehouse comes back out to punt and Dax Milne is tackled at Washington's 19-yard line with 8:29 left in the first.

Change of possession.

Wentz hands it off to Brian Robinson Jr. and he gains a few yards, but it's negated by a holding call on Armani Rogers. Wentz hands it off to Robinson again but he only gains two. On second and 17, Wentz drops back and his pass to Cole Turner is incomplete. On third and 17, Wentz dumps it off to J.D. McKissic and he only gets back to the original line of scrimmage.

Way's punt only goes 34 yards and Tennessee will start the drive at its 48-yard line with 6:30 remaining in the first.

Change of possession.

On first down, Tannehill finds Robert Woods for a nine-yard gain before he runs out of bounds. On second and one, Tannehill drops back to pass again, but it falls incomplete. On third and short, Tannehill hands it off to Henry and he runs through multiple defenders to gain three yards for a first down.

Tennessee goes back to Henry on first down and he runs for three yards. On second down, Tannehill dumps it off to Henry and it turns into a huge gain. Henry runs for a 24-yard gain to set up the Titans at Washington's 13-yard line.

Tannehill drops back and finds Dontrell Hilliard on the screen and he runs it 13 yards for a touchdown.

Randy Bullock's extra point is good with 3:58 left in the first quarter.

Titans 7, Commanders 0

Change of possession.

Washington starts the drive at its 25-yard line after the touchback.

Wentz drops back to pass on first down and finds Curtis Samuel for a huge play. He gains 33 yards and the Commanders are at Tennessee's 42-yard line.

Gibson gets the handoff on first down and he barely gets back to the line of scrimmage. On second and 10, Wentz finds Samuel for an 11-yard gain and a first down.

Wentz drops back to pass on first down and his pass intended for Cole Turner is batted down at the line of scrimmage. On second down, Wentz's pass to Samuel is complete but only goes for two yards. On third and eight, a bad snap hits Wentz in his knee and he manages to recover the ball at the 32-yard line for only a two-yard loss.

Joey Slye comes out to attempt a 50-yard field goal and it's good with 25 seconds left in the quarter.

Titans 7, Commanders 3

Change of possession.

The Titans begin the drive at their 25-yard line after the touchback.

On first down, Tannehill hands it off to Henry and he runs for four yards. That was the final play of the first quarter.

Second Quarter:

On second and six, Tannehill is pressured by Sweat and his pass intended for Woods falls incomplete. Tannehill drops back to pass on third down and gets sacked by Sweat for s seven-yard loss.

Stonehouse's punt goes 56 yards to Washington's 21-yard line. Milene gains four yards on the return to the 25-yard line with 14:06 left in the second quarter.

Change of possession.

On the first play of the drive, Wentz goes deep and finds an open Dyami Brown and he runs it in for a 75-yard touchdown.

Slye's extra point is good with 13:56 left in the half

Commanders 10, Titans 7

Change of possession.

Get your Washington Commanders game tickets from SI Tickets HERE!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Commanders? Click Here.

Follow Commander Country on Twitter.