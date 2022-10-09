Brian Robinson vs. Antonio Gibson 'Pitch Count': Commanders vs Titans; How to Watch, Injury Report, Betting Lines

Amid their offensive struggles, the Washington Commanders are set to get much-needed help on Sunday as they try to snap a three-game losing streak.

Rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr. was taken off the Non-Football Injury (NFI) List earlier this week and will make his NFL debut against the Tennessee Titans.

Robinson was placed on the NFI list on Sept. 1 after being shot twice in a robbery attempt on Aug. 28. He returned to practice on Wednesday.

"He looked great at practice," offensive coordinator Scott Turner said. "He's not going to come in and just carry the ball 30 times. Like obviously it's his first time ever playing in the NFL, too. He's a rookie, so there's going to be a period of kind of getting him going. But I think we're all excited."

Robinson was drafted in the third round out of the University of Alabama.

While he likely won’t carry a bulk of the workload - a "pitch count'' is in play - his presence will be a welcome sign for a team that ranks 21st in rushing yards, 22nd in yards per carry and 26th in points per game.

The Commanders will be without rookie standout Jahan Dotson due to a hamstring injury. Dotson leads Washington and all rookie wide receivers with four touchdowns.

Washington will also be without offensive tackle Sam Cosmi and tight end Logan Thomas is listed as questionable.

After losing to the New York Giants and Buffalo Bills in its first two games of the season, Tennessee has rebounded well with wins over the Las Vegas Raiders and Indianapolis Colts.

Ryan Tannehill has thrown two touchdowns in three of the Titans’ four games. Derrick Henry finally rushed for over 100 yards this season, totaling 114 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries against the Colts.

Defensively, linebacker Rashad Weaver leads the Titans with four sacks. Defensive end Demeco Autry has three while defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons has two.

Ola Adeniyi, Treylon Burks, Zach Cunningham, Bud Dupree, Joe Jones and Amani Hooker are all listed as out for Tennessee. Nate Davis, Caleb Farley and Lonnie Johnson are questionable.

WHAT: Washington Commanders (1-3) vs. Tennessee Titans (2-2)

WHERE: FedEx Field, Summerfield, Maryland (82,000)

WHEN: Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, 1 p.m. ET

TELEVISION: CBS | FuboTV (try it free)

RADIO: WMAL 105.9

BETTING via SI SportsBook

SPREAD: Titans -1.5

TOTAL: 43 (o -110, u -110)

MONEYLINE: Titans -118, Commanders +100

