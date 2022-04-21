911 Call Reveals More Info on Former Washington QB Dwayne Haskins Death
New information has come to the surface in the aftermath of former Washington Commanders quarterback Dwayne Haskins' death.
A 911 call from Haskins' wife Kalabrya revealed that the former Washington quarterback was getting gas on the highway when a dump truck struck and killed him.
According to WPLG 10 News, the driver of a dump truck struck Haskins around 7 a.m. Saturday morning on westbound I-595 at I-95.
Before entering the NFL, Haskins played three seasons with the Ohio State Buckeyes and was the team's starting quarterback in 2018. During that season, Haskins threw for 4,831 yards and 50 touchdowns. Haskins was drafted with the 15th overall pick by Washington in the 2019 NFL Draft and was expected to be the team's starting quarterback of the future.
His primary target at Ohio State was Terry McLaurin, who became his NFL teammate when Washington drafted him in the third round of the same draft.
Unfortunately for Haskins, his career didn't pan out and was cut by the team just before the end of the 2020 season.
Haskins signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers shortly after his departure from Washington and was a backup behind Ben Roethlisberger and Mason Rudolph this past season.
He was expected to compete for reps alongside Rudolph and newly-signed quarterback Mitchell Trubisky this offseason and was training with Steelers skill players down in South Florida during the offseason, but a tragic accident has cut his football career and life way too short. Haskins was just 24 years old.