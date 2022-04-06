Stefon Diggs New Contract: Washington WR Terry McLaurin Next?

How will the massive contracts given to wide receivers impact Terry McLaurin?

Each contract that is handed out to a wide receiver might be working in favor of this young generation of pass catchers.

Terry McLaurin falls into that category and will be discussing an extension with the Washington Commanders.

Stefon Diggs received a four-year, $104 million extension from the Buffalo Bills. This comes after both Davante Adams and Tyreek Hill broke the bank at the position, both receiving guarantees over $65 million.

When a contract like this is handed out, the natural question to ask is how will this impact the next man up?

It is likely that McLaurin lands a deal that earns him upwards of $20 million a year after back-to-back 1,000-yard campaigns. The Commanders know that they need to keep their No. 1 receiver in town long-term but he might get Diggs-like money.

As good as McLaurin has been, Diggs has been that much better. He has spent two years in Buffalo playing at an All-Pro level. This includes a 2020 season that saw him lead the league in catches (127) and receiving yards (1,527). In 2021, Diggs logged 103 catches for 1,225 yards and 10 touchdowns.

The quarterback situation should also be taken into account. McLaurin has played with eight different starting quarterbacks in three years. In Buffalo, Diggs has been catching passes from one of the best quarterbacks in the league in Josh Allen.

It seems likely that Washington waits until after the draft to get a deal done with McLaurin. By that time, the Commanders might have added a second option. Washington has been high on receivers like Chris Olave over the course of the draft process.

The time is quickly approaching for the Commanders to sign McLaurin and it is happening during the most lucrative offseason of all-time for wide receivers.