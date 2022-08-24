Skip to main content

Which Commanders WRs Will Make Team?

The final cuts are fast approaching.

With less than a week before the Washington Commanders' roster dwindles down to 53 players, those towards the roster bubble face judgment day in the coming week.

For players, their jobs and careers are on the line, which heightens some pressure to perform for some players.

At the wide receiver position, there has been a good mix of rookies trying to make their mark and veterans fighting for playing time.

Last season, the Commanders carried seven wideouts for a good chunk of the season. However, DeAndre Carter counts as a part of this group even though his primary responsibility came as a return specialist.

Assuming the Commanders stick to seven wide receivers this season, only four have truly solidified their spot on the final roster ... Terry McLaurin, Curtis Samuel, rookie Jahan Dotson and second-year pro Dyami Brown, who was drafted in the third round of the 2021 draft.

That potentially leaves two or three spots open for the other half of the receiver room.

Dax Milne, a seventh-round pick from last year's draft, likely has someone in the room fighting for him, but he hasn't done enough to lock down a spot on the team. Milne will need to put together a strong showing in the Commanders' preseason finale in order to build his case to make the team.

Cam Sims made a difficult touchdown catch in last week's preseason contest against the Kansas City Chiefs, but it hasn't quite made him a lock to make the team. Sims, an undrafted free agent entering his fifth season with Washington, has been on both sides of the roster bubble since he arrived in 2018. Sims' veteran experience could give him an edge when it comes down to the final cuts, and if he can duplicate what he did last week on Saturday, he'll likely claim a spot on the roster.

The team also has a couple more options in undrafted rookie Kyric McGowan as well as veterans Marken Michel, Alex Erickson and Matt Cole. Those players will have a difficult time making the team, but there's still a lot of time between now and Tuesday for these players to prove they belong on the 53-man roster.

