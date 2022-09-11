Jaguars vs. Commanders Halftime Update: Carson Wentz in Control, Mistakes on Both Sides

LANDOVER, Md. -- At halftime of Week 1 the Washington Commanders lead the Jacksonville Jaguars, 14-3.

All season we'll be giving halftime updates on what we're seeing from each week's contest, and what we want to see in the second half in order for Washington to secure the win.

CARSON IN CONTROL

In the first half, quarterback Carson Wentz looked inaccurate at times, but was mostly sharp making smart decisions and solid throws.

Despite completing his first pass of any drive just once, Wentz finished the first half completing 16 of his 22 pass attempts for 171 yards and two touchdowns.

He routinely put the ball in the best places and gave his weapons opportunities to make plays. Everything you ask of from a quarterback in his first game leading the offense.

DEPARTED DEFENSE

There was concern entering the season about the Washington defense, especially on third downs.

On the first Jaguars possession of the game, the Commanders prevented them from converting even one third-down.

However, two explosive plays put Jacksonville in field goal range anyway, and the result was the first three points of the game.

From there, Washington's defense held the Jags to just two third-down conversions on six tries, contributing to the minuscule three points allowed in the first half.

We obviously want to see more solid defense on third downs from Washington, and more of good Wentz would be great. But here's two other things the Commanders need to do in the second half to secure this Week 1 victory.

MORE GOLD, LESS YELLOW

While Washington made plenty of solid plays, they also had some bad penalties. Specifically, on the first and fourth Jacksonville drives of the game, the Commanders' defense gave their opponent free yards and new sets of downs.

The result was three points on one, and what should've been three points on the other possession.

Washington was saved by bad decision-making from the Jaguars, but moving forward, it would be better to be good, than lucky.

CATCH UP WITH CURTIS

Receiver Curtis Samuel had 10 touches for 38 yards in all of 2021 with Washington.

In the first half of this one game, Samuel had nine touches gaining 56 yards and scoring once.

Even with the fumble late in the first half, it's clear the more the Commanders get Samuel involved, the better off they'll be.

