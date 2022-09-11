Skip to main content
WATCH: Commanders Rookie WR Jahan Dotson Scored First Career TD

The first of what hopefully will be many.

Washington Commanders rookie wide receiver Jahan Dotson is off to a great start to his NFL career.

The 16th overall pick from Penn State scored his first career touchdown early in the second quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

His 7-yard touchdown catch from quarterback Carson Wentz was also his first career reception. The touchdown capped off a 14-play, 71-yard drive on the team's second offensive possession to give the Commanders a 14-3 lead over the Jaguars.

Dotson went 1-on-1 with Jaguars cornerback Shaquill Griffin and beat him on a route to catch the ball in the back of the end zone.

When he was drafted by the Commanders in April, many analysts questioned the decision to take Dotson. Washington originally held the 11th overall pick and many teams believed it would take Ohio State wideout Chris Olave, but the team traded back with the New Orleans Saints five spots. New Orleans ended up with Olave, Washington ended up with Dotson.

Some felt the Commanders would have been better off taking Arkansas receiver Treylon Burks (who went 18th to the Tennessee Titans) over Dotson, connecting the team's reported attraction to USC's Drake London as a need for size in the position group

If Dotson can have many plays like his first NFL catch and touchdown, the Commanders will be very happy with the decision they ended up making.

The Commanders hold a 14-3 lead over the Jaguars midway through the second quarter.

