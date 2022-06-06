Former Washington DE Leads USFL in Sacks; Could Commanders Sign?

The Washington Commanders are looking to possibly upgrade their defensive line.

After it was revealed that the Commanders put in an unsuccessful claim for former Atlanta Falcons defensive end John Cominsky, it seems possible that Washington could still be looking for someone to add to the defensive line rotation.

Maybe the Commanders should rely on a familiar face.

This spring, former Washington defensive end Chris Odom has been tearing up the USFL with the Houston Gamblers.

On Sunday, Odom became the first player in the league to reach the 10-sack threshold and recorded three sacks in a loss to the Tampa Bay Bandits.

His 11 sacks lead the USFL while nobody else in the league has more than seven.

Odom went undrafted out of Arkansas State in 2017 and signed with the Falcons as an undrafted free agent. However, Odom failed to make the 53-man roster and was cut by the team just before the start of the season.

Odom played seven games with the Green Bay Packers last season after picking him up off waivers.

In 2018, after being cut by the Packers, Odom joined the AAF's Salt Lake Stallions. After the AAF folded midway through its inaugural season, the Falcons signed him to a two-year deal ... only to cut him just before the 2019 season.

Odom caught on with Washington later that season and suited up for four games in 2019, recording his first two NFL sacks in a game against the Carolina Panthers.

Odom hadn't played pro football since 2019 before joining the Gamblers, and he's definitely made the most of his opportunity.

He's looking to parlay his strong play into a path back to the NFL, and maybe the Commanders should take another look.