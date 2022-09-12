Commanders Looking to Build, Improve After Win vs. Jaguars

ASHBURN, Va. -- The day after the Washington Commanders got their season started with a 28-22 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, coach Ron Rivera met with media back at the team facility.

After a night of sleep, Rivera was still willing to admit that his team had some areas to improve but wanted to acknowledge the positives as well.

"Some of the negatives that we see...are all correctable," Rivera said. "But there were also a lot of good things that we're going to build off of."

One of the correctable areas of focus is surely going to be ball security, especially from quarterback Carson Wentz.

The first interception of the game, an out-breaking route targeted for rookie receiver Jahan Dotson, was late according to Rivera. Something ideally will be fixed via film study and more opportunities to get it right in practice and on future game days.

As for the second turnover, on Wentz's very next pass attempt, Rivera says when he went back to watch the film that Jaguars rookie Travon Walker was actually out of position and shouldn't have been where he was to make the play.

On the defensive side of things, two sacks and 10 hits on Jacksonville quarterback Trevor Lawrence on Sunday helped Washington maintain an aggressive tone throughout the game.

Something Rivera was pleased with, and one of the takeaways the Commanders will hope to continue building on as the season progresses.

"If you're generating pressure with four it's going to help your secondary because you don't have to blitz," Rivera said. "I think their timing as individuals working with other individuals has gotten really good."

From an injury standpoint, rookie defensive lineman Phidarian Mathis (knee), defensive tackle Jonathan Allen (groin), and offensive lineman Wes Schweitzer (hamstring) are all undergoing MRIs to discern the extent of their injuries.

Rivera emphasized Allen and Schweitzer's MRIs are more diagnostic to ensure their injuries aren't more serious, while the Commanders fear Mathis suffered a much more significant injury after being carted off the field in Week 1.

