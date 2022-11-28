'Everyone's Hunting!' Commanders Playoff Push Helped by CB Kendall Fuller Big Plays

The Washington Commanders have been through a lot.

Way before the name "Commanders'' even came to light, there was stress and strain surrounding the team both on and off the field.

In 2021, the defense that so many expected to carry Washington to a second-straight postseason appearance faltered early.

By the time the unit showed signs of life, it was all but out of the question, this team would play beyond the regular season.

So, many were confused and even frustrated when the Commanders returned essentially the same defense this season.

But, as coach Ron Rivera puts it, things are starting to come together.

"The guys are playing the way that we believe that they are capable, that we're trying to get across, that this is what they can do, this is what they can be," Rivera said of his team.

One of the players starting to perform up to the level of early expectations is veteran cornerback and team captain Kendall Fuller.

Against the Houston Texans, it was Fuller who got the scoring going early when he returned an interception off quarterback Davis Mills for a touchdown.

This week, it was Fuller who closed the door on a comeback attempt by the Atlanta Falcons in the final minutes of the fourth quarter.

Beyond the interceptions, he's also had two or more passes defensed in three games this season and has reached 10 such plays for the third year running.

"(Defensive backs) coach (Chris) Harris always tells us football isn't a game of perfect," Fuller said following the win over Atlanta. "Guys are going to mess up. If everyone's hunting, playing with good energy and just moving onto the next play...we just gotta keep going out there and making plays, learning from the things we did wrong and keep putting together good defense."

That's what Fuller has been doing.

He hasn't been perfect. But he's been hunting lately, playing with good energy, and moving on to the next play.

Lately, that next play has been the big one he's been making for the Commanders.

