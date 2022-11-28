Commanders Coach Ron Rivera Earns 100th Career Win by Defeating Falcons

LANDOVER, Md. -- The Washington Commanders earned their seventh win of the season on Sunday, defeating the Atlanta Falcons, 19-13.

It was coach Ron Rivera's 21st win leading Washington's NFL franchise, with seven in each of his three seasons.

But this one didn't just match his previous win totals. It gave him 100 wins in his coaching career, including the postseason.

"It's kinda cool to get the opportunity to coach first of all that long, to get 100 wins," Rivera said about the milestone following the contest. "But I've been very unfortunate because I've had a lot of good coaches that work with me and a lot of good players that have played for us. To be very fortunate to be in that position and I really do appreciate the ownership in Carolina for giving me the opportunity and the ownership here for supporting me, giving me the opportunity to do the things that we're doing."

Always looking out for his team, it's no surprise Rivera shared credit with coaches and players he's come across over the years.

But his current players were also asked about their coach's 100th win, and they gave that credit right back.

"He means a lot to this whole team, this organization," said quarterback Taylor Heinicke. "My favorite locker room before this was in Carolina with him and now it's here with him. I think that it starts from the top and all the guys in there love him. For it to be his 100th win, it's pretty special."

Heinicke also talked about Rivera's resilience while going through cancer treatments shortly after he arrived in Washington.

The quarterback wasn't here for that time period, but cornerback Kendall Fuller was.

And he reflected back on that time when discussing his coach's achievement.

"I love coach (Rivera), man," Fuller said. "Just the energy that he comes with every day, even when he went through everything in 2020. His presence being there, he's so even-keeled. He's so consistent. Week-in and week-out, whether we're down, whether we win, lose. Whether guys have a good game or bad game, he's the same guy every day. He's definitely that calmness for us, and he also can bring that fire for us when we need it so we definitely love him."

It hasn't always been easy. And for his 100 wins, Rivera has yet to win a championship despite making it to the Super Bowl once with the Carolina Panthers.

That goal is now one he maintains with the Commanders and one all his players would love to help him achieve.

