Falcons vs. Commanders Injury Report: LB Cole Holcomb OUT, But Who Else?

ASHBURN, Va. -- The Washington Commanders season has taken an interesting upswing since quarterback Taylor Heinicke took over for an injured Carson Wentz.

Of course, there's no telling whether or not the record would be the same had Wentz not been lost to an injured finger on his throwing hand, but most agree the Commanders need to ride Heinicke's momentum as long as it'll carry them.

With the question about which quarterback will start against the Atlanta Falcons this weekend settled already, Washington can turn its attention towards getting Heinicke ready and evaluating Wentz's health.

And we'll wait until next week to have the starting quarterback discussion again.

What we need to know for this weekend is: Who will play with Heinicke?

WEEK 12 GAME DESIGNATIONS

OUT

LB Cole Holcomb (Placed on Injured Reserve)

CB Benjamin St-Juste (Ankle)

WR Dax Milne (Foot)

QUESTIONABLE

TE Logan Thomas (Rib)

DE Chase Young (Knee)

UNSPECIFIED

DE James Smith-Williams (Illness)

C Tyler Larsen (Shoulder)

OLB David Mayo (Hamstring)

QB Taylor Heinicke (Back)

Heinicke was a full participant in all three days reported by the Commanders, even though this wasn't the normal week with Thanksgiving mingled in, so walk-throughs and estimations are involved here.

The big story is going to be the absence once again of Holcomb but joined now by St-Juste and Milne.

St-Juste has been a big part of the steady climb being made by the defense this season, and just last week had a big pass breakup that led to an interception by safety Darrick Forrest.

In fact, that's the very play the second-year cornerback suffered his injury on.

Meanwhile, Milne hasn't overly impressed anyone as of yet in the punt return game, but there's something to be said about a guy who secures the ball consistently.

Rookie receiver Jahan Dotson is expected to assume those duties, bringing some upside to getting the ball into the playmaker's hands in more ways than we've seen thus far.

Of course, there's still Saturday to contend with, and things can always pop up as the weekend gets started.

We'll keep our eyes turned toward Washington, as will the Falcons.

Find David Harrison on Twitter @DHarrison82 and on the Locked On Commanders podcast.

Get your Washington Commanders game tickets from SI Tickets HERE!



Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Washington Commanders? Click Here.

Follow Commander Country on Twitter.

Want even more Washington Commanders news? Check out the Si.com team page here