Commanders, 49ers Deadlocked at Halftime in Slugfest

The Washington Commanders and San Francisco 49ers have hit the locker room after a physical first 30 minutes.

The Washington Commanders arrived in the Bay Area greatly needing a win for their playoff hopes and still have it all to play for, as they're locked in a 7-7 tie with the San Francisco 49ers at halftime.

Billed as a matchup of two of the NFL's most physical teams at the line of scrimmage, the defenses came to play early, with three of the first four drives resulting in three-and-outs, leading to a scoreless first quarter.

Both defenses came up with key stands in the redzone - though San Francisco threw the first punch.

Washington put together a 17-play drive that took nearly 11 minutes off the clock, but the 49ers defense stood tall on 4th and Goal at the one-yard line.

San Francisco's offense proceeded to put together a 99-yard drive capped off by a sweeping 71-yard touchdown run by Ray-Ray McCloud, the team's longest play from scrimmage this season.

The Commanders counter-punched, with quarterback Taylor Heinicke finding rookie receiver Jahan Dotson for a 39-yard gain to put Washington into the redzone, but offsetting penalties brought it back and killed the drive's momentum, with the series ending in a punt three plays later.

But the Commanders offense didn't have to wait long for its next opportunity, as the defense intercepted 49ers signal caller Brock Purdy on the first play of the ensuing possession. It was Purdy's first interception in his last 83 attempts, coming after receiver Jauan Jennings couldn't hold onto the pass.

Washington took over on the San Francisco 31-yard line and marched back to the goal line, led by a pair of third down receptions from Dotson and Curtis Samuel.

On 2nd and Goal, Heinicke found Dotson once again, this time in the far corner of the endzone as the rookie tight roped along the back sideline, pulling the Commanders even with the 49ers.

With just 20 seconds on the clock, Washington's defense held serve, bringing an eventful, back-and-forth opening 30 minutes to a close.

Heinicke finished the half eight of 11 for 89 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions. Rookie Brian Robinson Jr. was Washington's leading rusher with 17 carries for 44 yards, while Dotson was the team's top receiver with four catches for 49 yards and a score.

On San Francisco's side, Purdy went just four of nine for 55 yards and the interception, while star running back Christian McCaffrey was held to 22 yards on only six carries.

The 49ers are set to receive the kickoff to start the second half, looking to break away after a closely played first segment.

You can follow Daniel Flick on Twitter @DFlickDraft

Get your Washington Commanders game tickets from SI Tickets HERE!



Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Washington Commanders? Click Here.

Follow Commander Country on Twitter.

Want even more Washington Commanders news? Check out the Si.com team page here