Commanders RB Brian Robinson Jr. Admits Slow Start Cost Team in Loss vs. Giants

The Washington Commanders came up short against the New York Giants on Sunday night with Brian Robinson Jr. lamenting his team's slow start.

The Washington Commanders suffered a 20-12 defeat to the New York Giants on Sunday Night Football as Ron Rivera's side missed a chance to consolidate their position in the playoff picture.

The loss will be tough to take, and Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. gave an insight into how they lost just their third game at home this season.

"I think we just took a little too long to get started," Robinson said. "On offense and defense, we waited too long to get in our rhythm, and it affected us later in the game. We gotta come out fast throughout the first half and carry on to the second half."

The slow start put the Commanders in a big hole they never fully recovered from. The Giants raced out to a 14-3 lead at halftime as Daniel Jones and the Giants offense put together long, sustained drives.

The Commanders had their chances at the end to force the game to overtime but couldn't convert a fourth down in the red zone as New York won its eighth game of the year.

For Robinson, the mood in the locker room wasn't very good.

"Disappointed," Robinson said on the feeling of the team. "Guys are upset, ready to take it out on somebody, so I feel like it's just adding fuel to the fire coming into next week."

Robinson Jr. will not need to add any fuel to his fire as the rookie again put forth a superb display as his hard, tough running was again on show.

He finished the game with 89 rushing yards on 12 carries and had one reception for 18 yards. But the running back isn't even close to his best yet.

"I'm still making strides," Robinson said. "I don't know when I'll be 100 percent, but I'm sure I'll let everybody in the world know when I feel like myself, but right now, I'm just doing me to be honest."

The Commanders will have to pick themselves up from the disappointment of Sunday night as they take on the San Francisco 49ers back at FedEx Field next Saturday.

