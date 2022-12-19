Commanders Slipping in Second Quarter vs. Giants

The Washington Commanders have some catching up to do in the second half against the New York Giants.

The Washington Commanders are in another tight duel with the New York Giants.

However, the Commanders have some catching up to do, trailing 14-3 to the Giants.

The Commanders got on the scoreboard first with a 41-yard field goal from Joey Slye after the two teams exchanged punts on their opening drive.

The Giants offense struggled to score, but the defense chipped in with a strip sack and score just outside the end zone from rookie Kayvon Thibodeaux. This gave the Giants a 7-3 lead at the beginning of the second quarter.

The Commanders had chances on their ensuing drive and landed in Giants territory, but Ron Rivera opted to play it safe and punt, pinning their opponent inside the 5-yard line.

Then, New York's offense woke up. The Giants ran an 18-play drive that spanned 97 yards and ended in a Saquon Barkley touchdown from three yards out. About halfway through the drive, the Giants converted a 4th-and-9 to extend their possession, which killed a potential momentum shift for the Commanders.

Washington had less than two minutes to try and put up some points on the board, but the Giants defense stifled them once again.

The Commanders will kickoff to the Giants when the teams get back on the field in the second half.

