It hasn’t taken long for Brian Robinson Jr. to make an impact on the Washington Commanders.

After playing in nine games for the Commanders, Robinson has become their highest-graded offensive player by Pro Football Focus. Robinson has graded out at 86.4 by PFF.

Terry McLaurin isn’t too far behind Robinson. PFF graded McLaurin at 80.1, and Antonio Gibson got a 78.2 grade.

Washington’s emergence coincides with Robinson seeing the field after missing the first four games due to a knee injury after being shot twice. Robinson was projected to be the team’s starting running back to start the season before the injury.

Since he made the first appearance of his career on Oct. 9 against the Tennessee Titans, the Commanders have gone 6-2-1. In the nine games he has played in, Robinson has had 147 carries for 563 yards and two touchdowns.

Robinson has had his best performances in Washington’s last two games. He had 18 carries for 105 yards against the Atlanta Falcons on Nov. 27 and had 21 carries for 96 yards on Sunday against the New York Giants. Between the two games, Robinson is averaging just over five yards a carry.

Robinson is also starting to have more of an impact in the passing game with 20 receiving yards against the Falcons and 15 against the Giants.

Washington will need Robinson to keep performing at a high level with its playoff hopes hanging in the balance.

After the bye week, the Commanders will play the Giants at home at 8:20 p.m. on Dec. 18. A win for either team would go a lot way toward cementing their place in the playoffs.

