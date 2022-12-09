Commanders Record Watch: WR Terry McLaurin On Path Toward Legend Status

The Washington Commanders struck gold when they drafted receiver Terry McLaurin out of Ohio State in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

But just how good has McLaurin been?

With Washington on a bye week, now is as good a time as ever to see where the star stands, and where he could stack up by the end of this season.

There are four games left for the Commanders this year and McLaurin already leads all franchise receivers in receptions (284), receiving yards (4,035), and first-down catches (185) through four seasons.

Beyond those marks, he's just eight targets and eight receiving touchdowns from leading the franchise in those measurables as well.

The eight touchdowns are going to be hard to get in the next five games, especially considering how run-focused Washington has become, but the eight targets could be eclipsed as early as next Sunday night.

And those franchise records are great. They certainly have McLaurin on the path to becoming one of the best to ever wear burgundy and gold.

But we wanted to take a look at where McLaurin stands in NFL history as well.

On pace for 307 career receptions by season's end, if he can reach that mark or more, McLaurin would finish no lower than 18th all-time in that category among receivers through four years.

He's also on pace to come just shy of 4,400 career receiving yards at the end of the year as well, which would put him 11th, one spot ahead of star receiver Julio Jones.

While touchdowns are predictably the one area he falls short, due to the inconsistent quarterback play he's had on the other end of passes these four seasons, he can still pass Jones in that category as well if he reaches the franchise mark of 27.

Among his draft class featuring receivers like A.J. Brown of the Philadelphia Eagles, D.K. Metcalf of the Seattle Seahawks, and Deebo Samuel of the San Francisco 49ers, McLaurin is top 5 in every important stat, and top three or better in targets, receptions, and yards.

Impressive numbers for an impressive player.

And one of the brighter spots on a Commanders roster starting to convert some franchise doubters, into believers.

