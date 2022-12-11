Commanders Bye Week: Two NFC Playoff Spots Could Be Claimed Sunday

The Washington Commanders are enjoying some well-deserved down time during the bye week.

Some have been spending the week giving back to their communities, visiting old stomping grounds, and some (like quarterback Taylor Heinicke) are even taking time to reflect on how they got to where they are today.

While the Commanders are getting some rest and recouperation, other teams in the NFL are playing this weekend, including two with playoff clinching scenarios ahead of them.

First and foremost, the Philadelphia Eagles have the opportunity to advance to 12-1 with a win over the New York Giants.

In doing so, they'd confirm their reservation for the postseason.

Thanks to a resurgent NFC East Division, however, the Eagles would have to wait a little longer before crowning themselves champions of this group.

But still, a guaranteed playoff spot is nice.

The NFC North is less competitive these days, and because of it the Minnesota Vikings can secure their division championship while advancing to 11-2 with a win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

For Minnesota, a win alone does the job.

Philadelphia needs some help in their own scenario, as both the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks need to lose for their ticket to be punched.

San Francisco hosts the Tampa Bay Buccaneers while the Seahawks host the Carolina Panthers.

Both are favored to win their matchups.

While Commanders fans are watching, they'll want to keep in mind that a win for the Eagles helps them as well.

Mathematically, Washington is still in the ract to win the NFC East.

Realistically, it's likely Philadelphia will eventually clinch the division, making the wild card race more important.

In that race, the Commanders currently sit in eighth place.

But a loss for New York thrusts Washington into the seventh seed, with a rematch between the two teams coming up next Sunday night.

Of course, either San Francisco or Seattle will eventually finish their season trying to cling to a wild card spot as well.

So a loss for either or both of those teams helps the Commanders.

