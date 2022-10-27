Commanders DE Chase Young 'Close' to Return, But Unlikely to Play Sunday vs. Colts - Why?

The Washington Commanders are eagerly anticipating the return of former No. 2 overall pick Chase Young, but the third-year defensive end is still recovering from a torn ACL.

There were rumblings that Young could make his return in practice this week, but Wednesday came and went without the former Ohio State Buckeye on the field ... which likely means he won't play Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts.

“He's working hard. He's close. I know he's scheduled to meet with the doctors and until he's cleared, we're just rooting for him," defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio said. "But he's doing a great job, working hard and keeping the spirits high and staying involved mentally and being very engaged. But until he gets the clearance, it's just a wait and see.”

The Commanders need to capitalize on a win Sunday with the Indianapolis Colts starting quarterback Sam Ehlinger for his first career start and a chance to move back to the .500 mark. However, the team continues to err on the side of caution when it comes to Young.

“Everything was pretty good," head coach Ron Rivera said. "He did a workout which we sent to the doctors as well and for the most the part we will get the update on Wednesday as to what we are going to do for sure. But it was all positive.”

It's positive. And it's cautious. No "setback.'' Just being smart.

