Commanders Coach Ron Rivera Finalist for Salute to Service Award

Washington Commanders coach Ron Rivera has a love of the military community, and his efforts stemming from it, are being recognized by his being named a finalist for the NFL's 12th annual Salute to Service Award presented by USAA.

One of three finalists, Rivera is joined by San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle and Cincinnati Bengals tight end Hayden Hurst.

"All three of this year's finalists for the Salute to Service Award presented by USAA serve America's military community in different but impactful ways," said Vice Admiral (Ret.), and USAA Senior Vice President of Military Affairs, John Bird. "USAA thanks and salutes Hayden, George, and Coach Rivera for their commitment to our military, veterans and their families."

If you know Rivera's history, it's easy to understand his affinity for the military community.

Because he's a part of it.

As an 'Army Brat', Rivera grew up with a military father who demonstrated strength, resiliency, and dedication to something bigger than a single man or woman.

He also watched his mother run an efficient household like the often underappreciated military spouses tend to.

With the same dedication, and none of the fanfare.

Rivera's mother, who unfortunately passed away during the season, and his father are surely proud of who their son has become.

And the coach himself is proud of where he's come from.

Something he shows in the way he's supported the military community throughout his career, and to this very day.

This past year alone, Rivera and other members of the Commanders' organization and roster were on hand to wish troops safe travels as they prepared to depart from Baltimore-Washington International airport.

A common departure point for military members headed overseas for various duties.

During training camp, there was a consistent military presence as well as Rivera and the team welcomed over 250 active members and Veterans to take in a day at practice.

Many Washington players also took the time that day to greet and spend time with the service members, signing autographs and taking photos with as many as they could.

Additionally, the Commanders conducted a practice in front of even more service members on Joint Base Andrews, prior to the team's first preseason game of the year.

Through Rivera's efforts, the team also welcomed beneficiaries of Operation Warrior Wishes, and hosted families from the Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS) for the second year in a row.

Finally, any proceeds Rivera makes from his appearances on the league-wide Sirius XM NFL Radio channel, are being donated to the United Service Organizations (USO).

Nobody can help everybody.

But everybody can help somebody.

And as he's done consistently in the past, coach Rivera continues to brighten the days and lives of the military community.

He even helped get an NFL franchise named after a military rank and position.

